Guy Perryman MBE is a British radio broadcaster, voice actor, DJ, event producer and writer, the world's first person to DJ live on board airline flights between Tokyo - London, has DJ'd for royalty including HRH Prince William and interviewed rock royalty including Sir Paul McCartney, based in Tokyo since 1990 when brought to Japan as DJ for the launch of Virgin Megastores.

Radio broadcaster on InterFM since 1996 and has interviewed hundreds of stars including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dame Judi Dench, Nile Rodgers, Sir Paul Smith, Sir Richard Branson, Sting. Since 2017 host of the weekday morning show GPS.

Narrator on a vast number of productions including product videos for Citizen, Honda, Lexus, Panasonic, Suzuki, Toshiba, Uniqlo; NHK World TV programs J-Flicks, Japanology Plus, Zero Waste Life; Hollywood feature film Road To The Sky.

Character Voice Actor on animations and games for Konami, Sega, Sony PlayStation including global smash hits Metal Gear Solid, Ultraman.

DJ and MC for luxury events with Aston Martin, Bang & Olufsen, Cartier, Dom Perignon, Globe-Trotter, Jaguar Land Rover, British Embassy.

DJ In The Sky 2013-14 as the world’s first person to DJ live on board commercial airline flights with Virgin Atlantic Airways between Tokyo and London.

Event producer of numerous events including Bridge Street Market, British Bonenkai, charity series Black Card Cabaret.

Lyricist and Executive Producer of original music tracks with Endigo, Pumpkin Beings, Supersonic Cities Crew, Virtual People, The Watanabes.

Writer of music articles and interviews for magazines including BCCJ Acumen, DDK, Eyescream.

Appointed MBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 for services to British Music in Japan. Awarded Person of the Year at the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan Business Awards 2013. Australian Hi-Fi FM Radio Award 1987. Second place in Sydney Eisteddfod Radio Division 1985.

1984-1990 radio broadcaster, narrator, DJ, event producer in Sydney, Australia.

Born 1965 February 2 Lunar New Year's Day in Scotland to English parents, raised in Scotland, England, Singapore, Australia.