GUY PERRYMAN
RADIO DJ
VOICE ACTOR
EVENT PRODUCER
WRITER
GUY PERRYMAN
RADIO DJ
VOICE ACTOR
EVENT PRODUCER
WRITER
GUY PERRYMAN
RADIO DJ
VOICE ACTOR
EVENT PRODUCER
WRITER
GUY PERRYMAN
RADIO DJ
VOICE ACTOR
EVENT PRODUCER
WRITER
Guy's non-stop mix of music in all genres including pop, rock, soul, jazz and electro to start your day broadcast across Japan on InterFM Monday-Friday 6:00-7:00am.
Listen in Japan
Guy's morning show with the concept Positive People & The Power of Music broadcast live from Tokyo on InterFM Monday-Thursday 7:00-8:50am.
Listen in Japan
Listen anywhere anytime on demand
Listen to Guy's range of voices from natural neutral British accent smooth, warm and genuine, ideal for documentaries and luxury brands, to a galaxy of character, animation and game voices.
Broadcast quality home studio recordings available, scroll down to Contact.
Listen to conversations with movers and shakers in global entertainment and creative business about their projects, life journey and the power of music, all from the perspective of being in Japan.
Watch NHK World TV show J-Flicks narrated by Guy.
Watch NHK World TV show Zero Waste Life narrated by Guy.
Watch NHK World TV show Japanology Plus featuring Guy's voice-overs.
Watch NHK World TV documentary Herbal Symphony narrated by Guy.
Watch the corporate documentary narrated by Guy.
Guy Perryman MBE is a British radio broadcaster, voice actor, DJ, event producer and writer, the world's first person to DJ live on board airline flights between Tokyo - London, has DJ'd for royalty including HRH Prince William and interviewed rock royalty including Sir Paul McCartney, based in Tokyo since 1990 when brought to Japan as DJ for the launch of Virgin Megastores.
Radio broadcaster on InterFM since 1996 and has interviewed hundreds of stars including Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dame Judi Dench, Nile Rodgers, Sir Paul Smith, Sir Richard Branson, Sting. Since 2017 host of the weekday morning show GPS.
Narrator on a vast number of productions including product videos for Citizen, Honda, Lexus, Panasonic, Suzuki, Toshiba, Uniqlo; NHK World TV programs J-Flicks, Japanology Plus, Zero Waste Life; Hollywood feature film Road To The Sky.
Character Voice Actor on animations and games for Konami, Sega, Sony PlayStation including global smash hits Metal Gear Solid, Ultraman.
DJ and MC for luxury events with Aston Martin, Bang & Olufsen, Cartier, Dom Perignon, Globe-Trotter, Jaguar Land Rover, British Embassy.
DJ In The Sky 2013-14 as the world’s first person to DJ live on board commercial airline flights with Virgin Atlantic Airways between Tokyo and London.
Event producer of numerous events including Bridge Street Market, British Bonenkai, charity series Black Card Cabaret.
Lyricist and Executive Producer of original music tracks with Endigo, Pumpkin Beings, Supersonic Cities Crew, Virtual People, The Watanabes.
Writer of music articles and interviews for magazines including BCCJ Acumen, DDK, Eyescream.
Appointed MBE by Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 for services to British Music in Japan. Awarded Person of the Year at the British Chamber of Commerce in Japan Business Awards 2013. Australian Hi-Fi FM Radio Award 1987. Second place in Sydney Eisteddfod Radio Division 1985.
1984-1990 radio broadcaster, narrator, DJ, event producer in Sydney, Australia.
Born 1965 February 2 Lunar New Year's Day in Scotland to English parents, raised in Scotland, England, Singapore, Australia.
ガイ ペリマンはイギリス人ラジオブロードキャスター、ボイスアクター、DJ、イベントプロデューサー、 ライター。イギリスのウィリアム王子来日時に行われたレセプションでの DJ やポール・マッカートニ ーへのインタビューを行った。1990 年にヴァージン・メガストアのローンチの際に DJ として来日して 以来、東京を拠点に活動中。
ラジオ ブロードキャスター
1996 年から InterFM でのラジオ番組を担当し、Coldplay、Ed Sheeran、Judi Dench、 Nile Rodgers、Paul Smith、Richard Branson、 Sting、宇多田ヒカル、布袋寅泰、 Miyavi といった世界的著名人へのインタビューを行ってきた。2017 年からは The Guy Perryman Show という自身の冠番組を持つ。
ナレーター
Citizen、Honda、Lexus、 Panasonic、Suzuki、Toshiba、Uniqlo や NHK World の番 組である J-Flicks、Japanology Plus や Zero Waste Life、ハリウッド映画「Road To The Sky」のナレーションなどを担当している。
声優
Konami、Sega、Sony のゲームキャラクターボイスなども担当しており、世界的な人気ゲームシ リーズである「Metal Gear Solid」もその代表作の 1 つ。
DJ・MC
Aston Martin、Bang & Olufsen、Cartier、Dom Perignon、Globe-Trotter、Jaguar Land Rover といったラグジュアリーブランドを含むコーポレートイベントや英国大使館などでの DJ や MC としての経歴も豊富である。
DJ in The Sky
2013~2014 年、世界初の試みとなるヴァージン・アトランティック航空 東京-ロンドン間のフラ イトでの飛行機内ライブ DJ「DJ In The Sky」を成功させた。
イベントプロデューサー
チャリティイベント Black Card Cabaret や Bridge Street Market、British 忘年会といっ た人気イベントのプロデュースを行ってきた。
作詞家・製作総指揮
作詞およびエグゼクティブプロデューサーとして Endigo、Pumpkin Beings、Supersonic Cities Crew、Virtual People、The Watanabes 等とともにオリジナルの楽曲もリリースし ている。
ライター
各界著名人へのインタビューや音楽関連の記事などを中心に BCCJ Acumen、DDK Singapore、Eyescream といった雑誌、メディアへの寄稿をしている。
MBE 受勲・受賞歴
2017 年、日本でのイギリス音楽に関連する活動への貢献が認められ、英国女王陛下の新 年叙勲者リストにノミネート。MBE(大英帝国勲章第五位: メンバー・オブ・ザ・ブリティッシュ・ エンパイア)を受勲された。2013 年には、在日英国商業会議所が毎年開催する受賞式典ブ リティッシュ・ビジネス・アワード(BBA)において、パーソン・オブ・ザ・イヤーを受賞した。また、1987 年にはオーストラリアの Hi-Fi FM Radio アワードを、1985 年にはシドニーの Eisteddfod Radio Division で 2 位に輝いている。
早期キャリア
1984 年〜1990 年は、オーストラリアのシドニーにてラジオブロードキャスターやナレーター、DJ、イ ベントプロデューサーとしてキャリアをスタートした。
生まれ
1965 年 2/2 旧正月にイギリス人の両親の元にスコットランドで生まれ,スコットランド,イギリス,シンガポールとオーストラリアで育っ た。
Go to Linktree for fast links to all of Guy's latest projects.
Filmed in one take here's a selection of Guy's voices used in a range of productions.
In 2013 with Virgin Atlantic Airways Guy was the world's first person to DJ a radio program live onboard a commercial airline flight.
Listen to the vast array of Guy's natural and character voices.
The original GP Shirt designed by Guy is available for purchase.
Get behind the scenes and in the studio as Guy prepares his radio show.
Black Card Cabaret - A Night At Gatsby's Mansion charity fundraising event produced by Guy for RIJ.
Guy's DJ style is a smooth flight of lounge, electro, jazz, soul, house, album pop, classics and rare tracks tailored for luxury receptions. Listen to a selection on Guy's Mixcloud - scroll through Sort by Oldest.
Guy couldn't find the exact shirt he wanted, so in 2011 designed it himself. The original GP Shirt has a straight cut hem so can be worn tucked out as a cool jacket, with useful pockets, black pearl inspired buttons, high quality black cotton, made in Japan.
Available directly from Guy - please email at Contact below.
Look through Guy's interviews, on the air, and events photo gallery archive.
Guy conceptualised and executive produced the remix of The Watanabes song Christmas Hummingbird which has become a festive season classic.
Listen on all music platforms.
Guy wrote the song Happy Halloween performed by Pumpkin Beings featuring vocalist Yuri and producer Endigo.
Listen on all music platforms.
Guy wrote the song Where You're At [Tokyo] Matsuri mix for his upcoming music adventure story Tokyotronica.
Guy wrote the song Where You're At [Tokyo] K mix for his upcoming music adventure story Tokyotronica.
Guy wrote the song Where You're At [Tokyo] SASUKE mix for his upcoming music adventure story Tokyotronica.
Guy wrote the song With The Power Of Music with producer Endigo.
Be the first to discover new projects and go beyond the velvet rope by signing up for the Guy Perryman Black Card newsletter below.
Sign up for the Guy Perryman Black Card newsletter. You can unsubscribe anytime.
Guy Perryman